Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $9.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

INDI has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

INDI opened at $5.76 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,115 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

