Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $58.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

