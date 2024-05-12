Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5,918.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,938,000 after buying an additional 1,897,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shopify by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,452,000 after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

