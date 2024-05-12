DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.02 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $205.39 million and $6.02 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.12 or 0.00715312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00133427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00068991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00218457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00101746 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,004,121,494 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

