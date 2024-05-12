DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.79 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.09. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.78.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

