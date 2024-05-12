DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.1 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,863. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.