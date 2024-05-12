Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

