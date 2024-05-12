Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Stock Up ∞
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.
About Distinct Infrastructure Group
Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.
