Donald John Olds Buys 30,000 Shares of Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Olds purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00.
Cannara Biotech Stock Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.
