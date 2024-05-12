Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 2,907 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

