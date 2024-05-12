Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth $4,974,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of K stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.