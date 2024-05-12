Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $45.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

