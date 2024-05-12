Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

