Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 1,777 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after buying an additional 125,450 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

