Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

