Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 18,961 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,567.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

