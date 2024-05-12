Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,829,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,081,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after buying an additional 103,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

