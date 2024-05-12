Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $15,903,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $10,581,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.00 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

