Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

