Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 21,867 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,863 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 307,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

