Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 499 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $861.99 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $876.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $772.27.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.