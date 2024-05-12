Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $610.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $603.12 and its 200-day moving average is $534.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

