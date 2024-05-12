Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 332.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

