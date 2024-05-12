DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $34.00 at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

