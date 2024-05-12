Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $57.55 on Thursday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.14 million, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ducommun by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.