Dymension (DYM) Price Reaches $2.92 on Top Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $425.83 million and $17.71 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00004748 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,016,558,337 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.91117134 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $19,303,446.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

