easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

easyJet Stock Up 0.4 %

easyJet Cuts Dividend

EZJ stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 543.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 507.39. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.43).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

