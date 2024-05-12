Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Reduced by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $479,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,635 shares of company stock worth $6,311,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $330.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $165.24 and a one year high of $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.91 and its 200-day moving average is $266.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

