Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETO stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.