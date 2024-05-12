Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETO stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
