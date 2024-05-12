Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $76.22.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

