Econ Financial Services Corp Buys 2,599 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.74.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

