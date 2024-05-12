Econ Financial Services Corp Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.58. 984,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

