Econ Financial Services Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 959,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,387. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

