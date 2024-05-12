Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,965 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $181.14. 679,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,678. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

