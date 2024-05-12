Econ Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,279,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after buying an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. 777,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.