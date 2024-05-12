Econ Financial Services Corp Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after buying an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.24. 6,267,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,751. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

