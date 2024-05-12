Econ Financial Services Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. 3,005,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,824. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47.

