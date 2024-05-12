Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $154.22. 2,055,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,275. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.