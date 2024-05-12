Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 475,549 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 471,291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 573,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 434,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,807,000 after acquiring an additional 352,847 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.61. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

