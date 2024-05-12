Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 3,383,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,478. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

