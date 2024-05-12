Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,329,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,594 shares during the last quarter.

CEM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

