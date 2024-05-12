Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Shell makes up approximately 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at about $868,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.09. 4,451,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,620. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $74.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

