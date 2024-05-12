Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 115,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 291,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,616 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

