Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. 56,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

