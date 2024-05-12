Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,214,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.51. 3,087,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

