Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,755 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.73. 3,502,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,642. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average is $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

