Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 754 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $54,942,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,321,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after buying an additional 289,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 227,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

