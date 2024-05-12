Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

