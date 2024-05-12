Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on EDIT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.90.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.