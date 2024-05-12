eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.1 million-$21.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.0 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

eGain Trading Down 12.5 %

EGAN stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. eGain has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 million. eGain had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

